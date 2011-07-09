HAMIcelandic hard rock band. Formed 1988. Disbanded 1994
HAM
1988
HAM Biography (Wikipedia)
HAM is an Icelandic rock band formed in 1988. They are often listed as a heavy metal band but have never categorized themselves as such. They have gradually come to be acknowledged as an important part of Icelandic rock history. Today they command a cult following among many Icelandic rock enthusiasts.
HAM Tracks
The Fly
HAM
The Fly
The Fly
Fashion
HAM
Fashion
Fashion
