Sacha Skarbek Biography (Wikipedia)
Sacha Skarbek is a British Ivor Novello Award two-time winner and Grammy nominated songwriter, producer, film scorer and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for writing James Blunt's hit singles "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover" as well as Miley Cyrus' hit song "Wrecking Ball". Skarbek has worked with artists such as Adele, Lana Del Rey, Jason Mraz, Tears for Fears, Duffy and many more.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sunrise in Our Eyes
Sacha Skarbek
Sunrise in Our Eyes
Sunrise in Our Eyes
