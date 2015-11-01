Sacha Skarbek is a British Ivor Novello Award two-time winner and Grammy nominated songwriter, producer, film scorer and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for writing James Blunt's hit singles "You're Beautiful" and "Goodbye My Lover" as well as Miley Cyrus' hit song "Wrecking Ball". Skarbek has worked with artists such as Adele, Lana Del Rey, Jason Mraz, Tears for Fears, Duffy and many more.