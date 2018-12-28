Lukie D (born Michael Kennedy, 1972, Cockburn Pen, Jamaica) is a dancehall deejay. He is known for his singing rather than toasting style, which fits with the prominent theme of love in his songs. Kennedy began his career performing on various local sound systems, building a reputation as a dancehall singer. His influences included Frankie Paul, Tenor Saw and ragga DJ Supercat.

His recording sessions produced his biggest hit, "Centre Of Attraction", alongside combination hits with Lieutenant Stitchie ("Don't Deny Me") and Beenie Man and Black Pearl ("Bag It Up"). Lukie D joined the Firehouse Crew, noted for fostering the careers of Luciano and Sizzla. While with the Firehouse Crew he released his debut, "Centre Of Attraction", featuring combinations with Mikey Spice and DJ Determine. He also released a series of hits, including "I Won't Let You Go", "Lonely Nights", "Let Me Love You Now", "Heavy Load" and "You've Got It Going". His success allowed him to commute between Jamaica and the United States, where he became acquainted with more diverse musical influences, resulting in the broadening of his repertoire. In 1997 he released a 20-track compilation featuring cover versions of AC/DC's "You Shook Me" and Queen's "We Will Rock You".