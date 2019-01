Javed Bashir belongs from the Jalandhar Nalan Gharana he born on 8th August 1973 and has been singing since childhood. Javed's father, Bashir Ahmed Khan was a qawaal and this style of singing is the one Javed has been commonly associated with over the years. Javed Bashir studied extensively under the great classical singer, Ustaad Mubarik Ali Khan, and displays his command of the classical tradition in his work.