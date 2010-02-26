Charred Walls of the DamnedFormed 2009
Charred Walls of the Damned
2009
Charred Walls of the Damned is an American heavy metal supergroup formed in 2009 consisting of drummer Richard Christy, bassist Steve Di Giorgio, vocalist Tim "Ripper" Owens and guitarist Jason Suecof. The band was formed by Christy after a five-year absence from the metal scene since joining The Howard Stern Show in 2004. They have released three studio albums.
Creating Our Machine
Ghost Town
