Lahannya is a singer, songwriter and performer. Since 2005 she has been the vocalist and front woman of her own band with Lutz Demmler as co-songwriter, producer and bass player. Lahannya and Lutz are complemented live by Christopher Milden and Luca Mazzucconi.

Lahannya is well known in the dark alternative scene for her collaborations with Soman, Greenhaus, Xotox and Dracul with whom she performed many gigs and festivals including M'Era Luna and Wave-Gotik-Treffen. Lahannya occasionally DJs at the London alternative club, Slimelight.