Lloyd Cole and the Commotions were a British rock/pop band that formed in Glasgow, Scotland in 1982. Between 1984 and 1989, the band scored four Top 20 albums and five Top 40 singles in the UK. After breaking up in 1989, Cole embarked on a solo career but the band reformed briefly in 2004 to perform a 20th anniversary mini-tour of the UK and Ireland.
Lost Weekend
Lost Weekend
Perfect Skin
Perfect Skin
Rattlesnakes
Rattlesnakes
Perfect Skin
Perfect Skin
Brand New Friend
Brand New Friend
Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?
Are You Ready To Be Heartbroken?
Brand New Friend
Brand New Friend
Glory
Glory
Pretty Gone (Radio 1 In Concert, 13 Dec 1984)
Pretty Gone (Radio 1 In Concert, 13 Dec 1984)
Forest Fire
Forest Fire
Four Flights Up
Four Flights Up
My Bag
My Bag
