Pulled Apart by Horses are an indie rock and alternative rock band from Leeds, England. They formed in early 2008.

In 2009 they were successfully signed by Transgressive Records and released their debut self-titled album Pulled Apart by Horses on 21 June 2010. In August 2011, the band went into Monnow Valley Studio in Wales to record with renowned Foo Fighters & Pixies record producer Gil Norton, and their second album Tough Love was released to critical acclaim on 20 January 2012.

After Tough Love, the band sold out their first European tour, and went on to support Biffy Clyro & Foals. In 2010 they supported Muse at the Manchester County Cricket Ground.

In September 2014 the band's 3rd album Blood became their first top 40, entering the charts at 38. In 2016, Pulled Apart by Horses recorded a take over for Annie Mac and the BBC's Radio 1 in the United Kingdom.

The bands 4th album, The Haze was released in March 2017 and reached number 12 in the charts.