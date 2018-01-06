Earl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03htlk5.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/744a9b1b-0820-40c5-9473-c2980eb3d371
Earl Performances & Interviews
- Earl - Since You Kissed Me (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447l5l.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447l5l.jpg2016-08-10T14:51:00.000ZEarl performs Since You Kissed Me in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0447lg7
Earl - Since You Kissed Me (BBC Introducing session)
- Earl - I Love You (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447l55.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447l55.jpg2016-08-10T14:51:00.000ZEarl performs I Love You in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0447lgf
Earl - I Love You (BBC Introducing session)
- Earl - Make Love (BBC Introducing session)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447l58.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447l58.jpg2016-08-10T14:51:00.000ZEarl performs Make Love in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0447lgk
Earl - Make Love (BBC Introducing session)
Earl Tracks
Sort by
I Love You (The Beat, 11th March 2017)
Earl
I Love You (The Beat, 11th March 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htlk5.jpglink
I Love You (The Beat, 11th March 2017)
Last played on
I Love You
Earl
I Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p044zqkv.jpglink
I Love You
Last played on
All That Glitters
Earl
All That Glitters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htlk5.jpglink
Lazy Man
Earl
Lazy Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htlk5.jpglink
Lazy Man
Last played on
Tongue Tied
EARL
Tongue Tied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p059415p.jpglink
Tongue Tied
Last played on
Baddabing Baddaboom
Earl
Baddabing Baddaboom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03htlk5.jpglink
Baddabing Baddaboom
Last played on
I Love You
Bishop
I Love You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br77y.jpglink
I Love You
Last played on
Lets Boogie Woogie
Vasundhara Das
Lets Boogie Woogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whlbv.jpglink
Lets Boogie Woogie
Last played on
Playlists featuring Earl
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Introducing: Earl
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehcc8g
2016-08-10T22:20:59
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04413k0.jpg
10
Aug
2016
BBC Music Introducing: Earl
20:00
Earl Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Paloma Faith
-
Who does Paloma dream of performing with at The Biggest Weekend?
-
The Best Bits from our Sounds Like Friday Night co-hosts
-
Paloma Faith auditions for Bond!
-
All aboard Paloma Faith's London bus tour
-
Paloma Faith: "I've only just discovered streaming!"
-
"The whole album is more of a social commentary" - Paloma Faith reveals the ideas behind her new record
-
Paloma Faith is back with new music...as a new mum!
-
"Most guys have a bit of an ego don't they!" - Ella Eyre introduces her new single
-
Sigma - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlights
Back to artist