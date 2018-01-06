Earl - Since You Kissed Me (BBC Introducing session)

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447l5l.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0447l5l.jpg

2016-08-10T14:51:00.000Z

Earl performs Since You Kissed Me in session for BBC Introducing at Maida Vale.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0447lg7