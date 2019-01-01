Gevorg DabaghyanArmenian duduk player. Born 12 February 1965
Gevorg Dabaghyan
1965-02-12
Gevorg Dabaghyan Biography (Wikipedia)
Gevorg Gourgeni Dabaghyan (Armenian: Գևորգ Դաբաղյան; b.1965) is an Armenian duduk player of liturgical and folk music, born in Yerevan. In 1991 he founded the Shoghaken Folk Ensemble, a group of Armenian folk musicians and singers who specialize in traditional Armenian music.
He was part of Yo-Yo Ma's Silk Road Project in 2005 and appears on the Silk Road Journeys: Beyond the Horizon, a 2005 album by Yo-Yo Ma and the Silk Road Ensemble.
