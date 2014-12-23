Freddie McCoyBorn 1932. Died 2009
Freddie McCoy
1932
Freddie McCoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Freddie McCoy (Freddie McCOY Dit Ahmed SOFI)
(November 29, 1932 - September 27, 2009) was an American soul jazz vibraphonist. McCoy started out with Johnny "Hammond" Smith in 1961, then released seven albums for Prestige Records and then one in 1971 for the short-lived Cobblestone Records. before disappearing from jazz.
