Mizmaar is a Pakistani pop rock band, formed in 2000. It currently consists of guitarist Kashan Admani and drummer Alfred D'mello.
The band rose to fame in 2003 after the release of 'Kash', their debut album. They released their second album 'Sitara' in 2007. Mizmaar came out of a seven-year hiatus with three singles in 2015. They are currently functioning as a collaborative act, and are working on collaborations with singers across the Indian subcontinent. Most notable being Yeh Dil, a cross-border collaboration with Dr. Palash Sen, the front man of popular Indian band, Euphoria.
