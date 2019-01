Matthew Alexander "Max" Frost is a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist from Austin, Texas, who is signed to Atlantic Records. He has released two EPs: Low High Low in October 2013, and Intoxication in September 2015, followed by the release of his debut album, Gold Rush, in 2018.

