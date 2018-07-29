Pianos Become the Teeth is an American band from Baltimore, Maryland, formed in 2006. Their musical style has been inspired by post-rock and early screamo acts, and they are a part of a post-hardcore music movement also represented by Touché Amoré, La Dispute, Defeater, and Make Do and Mend. The group reissued their well-received debut album Old Pride in 2010 through Topshelf Records.