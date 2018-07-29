Pianos Become the TeethFormed 2006
Pianos Become the Teeth
2006
Pianos Become the Teeth Biography
Pianos Become the Teeth is an American band from Baltimore, Maryland, formed in 2006. Their musical style has been inspired by post-rock and early screamo acts, and they are a part of a post-hardcore music movement also represented by Touché Amoré, La Dispute, Defeater, and Make Do and Mend. The group reissued their well-received debut album Old Pride in 2010 through Topshelf Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pianos Become the Teeth Tracks
Charisma
Pianos Become the Teeth
Charisma
Charisma
Fake Lighting
Pianos Become the Teeth
Fake Lighting
Fake Lighting
April
Pianos Become the Teeth
April
April
Ripple Water Shine
Pianos Become the Teeth
Ripple Water Shine
Repine
Pianos Become the Teeth
Repine
Repine
Sunsetting
Pianos Become the Teeth
Sunsetting
Sunsetting
Shared Bodies
Pianos Become the Teeth
Shared Bodies
Shared Bodies
Quit Benefit
Pianos Become the Teeth
Quit Benefit
Quit Benefit
