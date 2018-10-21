Steve GaddDrummer. Born 9 April 1945
Steve Gadd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-04-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7433918e-5c12-4a81-8875-06e3a54d2e00
Steve Gadd Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen Kendall Gadd (born April 9, 1945) is an American drummer, percussionist, and session musician. Gadd is one of the most well-known and highly regarded session and studio drummers in the industry, recognized by his induction into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame in 1984. Gadd's performance on Paul Simon's "50 Ways to Leave Your Lover" and Steely Dan's "Aja" are examples of his style. He has worked with popular musicians from many genres including Simon & Garfunkel, Steely Dan, James Taylor, Eric Clapton, Kate Bush, Joe Cocker, Grover Washington Jr., Chick Corea, Lee Ritenour, and Al Di Meola.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Steve Gadd Tracks
Sort by
Sister Sadie
Steve Gadd
Sister Sadie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sister Sadie
Last played on
My Little Town
Barry Beckett
My Little Town
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01xdlnj.jpglink
My Little Town
Last played on
Undecided
Steve Gadd
Undecided
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Undecided
Last played on
Tangerine
Chet Baker & Paul Desmond, Chet Baker, Hubert Laws, Paul Desmond, Ron Carter & Steve Gadd
Tangerine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf28.jpglink
Tangerine
Last played on
Watching The River Flow
Steve Gadd
Watching The River Flow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Watching The River Flow
Last played on
When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer
Steve Gadd
When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm7s.jpglink
When My Heart Beats Like A Hammer
Composer
Last played on
Wild Man
Kate Bush
Wild Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqptv.jpglink
Wild Man
Last played on
The Solo
Stefan Beckett
The Solo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Solo
Performer
Last played on
Way Back Home
Steve Gadd
Way Back Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Way Back Home
Last played on
Bye bye blackbird
Steve Gadd
Bye bye blackbird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bye bye blackbird
Last played on
Back at the Chicken Shack
Steve Gadd
Back at the Chicken Shack
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Back at the Chicken Shack
Last played on
Steve Gadd Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist