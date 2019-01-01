Isaac RosenbergBorn 25 November 1890. Died 3 April 1918
Isaac Rosenberg
1890-11-25
Isaac Rosenberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Isaac Rosenberg (25 November 1890 – 1 April 1918) was an English poet and artist. His Poems from the Trenches are recognized as some of the most outstanding poetry written during the First World War.
Isaac Rosenberg Tracks
Tsum Nayem Yor 1944 - Happy New Year 1944
Trad.
Tsum Nayem Yor 1944 - Happy New Year 1944
