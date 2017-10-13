The Chad Mitchell TrioFormed 1959
The Chad Mitchell Trio
1959
The Chad Mitchell Trio Biography (Wikipedia)
The Chad Mitchell Trio – later known as The Mitchell Trio – were a North American vocal group who became known during the 1960s. They performed traditional folk songs and some of their own compositions. They were particularly notable for performing satirical songs that criticized current events during the time of the cold war, the civil rights movement, and the Vietnam War, in a less subtle way than the typical folk music and singer-songwriter musicians of their time.
For Baby (For Bobbie)
John Denver
For Baby (For Bobbie)
For Baby (For Bobbie)
Lizzie Borden
The Chad Mitchell Trio
Lizzie Borden
Lizzie Borden
