The Slickee Boys
The Slickee Boys
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/742f08e7-b976-41f4-9593-3a411de66eaf
The Slickee Boys Biography (Wikipedia)
The Slickee Boys were a Washington, D.C. area punk-psychedelic-garage rock band whose most-remembered lineup consisted of guitarist Marshall Keith, guitarist Kim Kane, singer Mark Noone and drummer Dan Palenski. The group was named after a G.I. slang term for the rockabilly-inspired Korean street toughs who sold black market goods to American soldiers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Slickee Boys Tracks
Sort by
Psycho Daisies
The Slickee Boys
Psycho Daisies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Psycho Daisies
Last played on
The Slickee Boys Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist