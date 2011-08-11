Claire Holley
Claire Holley
Claire Chamblin Holley is an American folk singer-songwriter from Mississippi. She has released eight albums and written for TV, Hollywood musicals and museums. She tours nationwide, is a wife and mom, and makes her home in Los Angeles, California.
6 Miles to McKennedy
