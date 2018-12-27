Jeff BealBorn 20 June 1963
Jeff Beal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-06-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/742dd300-528c-4e27-9e16-587d4c1d5ef6
Jeff Beal Biography (Wikipedia)
Jeff Beal (born June 20, 1963) is an American composer of music for film, television, recordings, and the concert hall. Highly regarded as a jazz instrumentalist and versatile composer, Beal's music often incorporates a synthesis of improvisatory and composed elements.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeff Beal Tracks
Sort by
More Human Now
Jeff Beal
More Human Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
More Human Now
Last played on
The Firebrand And The First Lady: 2 - Dear Mrs. Roosevelt
Jeff Beal
The Firebrand And The First Lady: 2 - Dear Mrs. Roosevelt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Firebrand And The First Lady: 2 - Dear Mrs. Roosevelt
Lyricist
Last played on
House of Cards Main Title Season 2
Jeff Beal
House of Cards Main Title Season 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052m2kv.jpglink
House of Cards Main Title Season 2
Last played on
House of Cards Main Title Theme
Jeff Beal
House of Cards Main Title Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House of Cards Main Title Theme
Last played on
House of Cards: Theme Music
Jeff Beal
House of Cards: Theme Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House of Cards: Theme Music
Last played on
Pollock (2000) - The Mural Goes On
Jeff Beal
Pollock (2000) - The Mural Goes On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pollock (2000) - The Mural Goes On
Last played on
Pollock (2000) - Beauty From Pain
Jeff Beal
Pollock (2000) - Beauty From Pain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pollock (2000) - Beauty From Pain
Last played on
POLLOCK (2000): Alone in a Crowd
Jeff Beal
POLLOCK (2000): Alone in a Crowd
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
POLLOCK (2000): Alone in a Crowd
Last played on
House of Cards Theme Tune
Jeff Beal
House of Cards Theme Tune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
House of Cards Theme Tune
Last played on
Carnivale Convoy
Jeff Beal
Carnivale Convoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnivale Convoy
Last played on
Appaloosa Main Title
Jeff Beal
Appaloosa Main Title
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Appaloosa Main Title
Last played on
Jeff Beal Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist