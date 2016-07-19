Rudolf Baumgartner (14 September 1917 in Zurich, Switzerland - 22 March 2002 in Siena, Italy) was a Swiss conductor and violinist. In 1956 he founded the Lucerne Festival Strings chamber orchestra together with Wolfgang Schneiderhan.

In the 1950s he recorded the complete sonatas for violin and harpsichord of J.S. Bach with the Austrian harpsichordist Isolde Ahlgrimm for Phillips, although the masters have been lost.