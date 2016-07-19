Rudolf BaumgartnerConductor. Born 14 September 1917. Died 22 March 2002
Rudolf Baumgartner
1917-09-14
Rudolf Baumgartner Biography (Wikipedia)
Rudolf Baumgartner (14 September 1917 in Zurich, Switzerland - 22 March 2002 in Siena, Italy) was a Swiss conductor and violinist. In 1956 he founded the Lucerne Festival Strings chamber orchestra together with Wolfgang Schneiderhan.
In the 1950s he recorded the complete sonatas for violin and harpsichord of J.S. Bach with the Austrian harpsichordist Isolde Ahlgrimm for Phillips, although the masters have been lost.
Rudolf Baumgartner Tracks
Brandenburg Concerto VI BWV. 1051
Johann Sebastian Bach
Brandenburg Concerto VI BWV. 1051
Brandenburg Concerto VI BWV. 1051
Cello Concerto RV 40
Lucerne Festival Strings, Pierre Fournier, Antonio Vivaldi & Rudolf Baumgartner
Cello Concerto RV 40
Cello Concerto RV 40
Concerto Grosso in D major, Op 6 No 5
Lucerne Festival Strings, George Frideric Handel & Rudolf Baumgartner
Concerto Grosso in D major, Op 6 No 5
Concerto Grosso in D major, Op 6 No 5
Canon and Gigue in D major
Rudolf Baumgartner
Canon and Gigue in D major
Canon and Gigue in D major
Adagio in G Minor for Organ & Strings
Tomaso Albinoni & Remo Giazotto
Adagio in G Minor for Organ & Strings
Adagio in G Minor for Organ & Strings
