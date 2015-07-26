Peter Miller (born 26 May 1942, Norwich, England), also known as "Big Boy Pete", is an English singer, songwriter, recording engineer and record producer.

Born in Norwich, England, he has lived in San Francisco since 1972. He is a veteran of the 1960s English pop music, starting out with a rock & roll band called the Offbeats, who recorded an EP in 1958, and joining the beat group Peter Jay & the Jaywalkers in 1961.

He has toured with The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and most of the rest of the British Invasion. He released one of the first English psychedelic songs ("Cold Turkey") which placed his name in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A copy of "Cold Turkey" sold for £250 at Sotheby's Rock and Roll auction in London.

His 1965 record "Baby I Got News for You" on Columbia Records is also a sought-after collector's item. David Wells, owner of the British archival Tenth Planet record label has released four albums of Miller's 1960s music. They have been released by Dionysus Records and Gear Fab Records in the U.S. Recent releases are also on Raucous Records and Double Crown records. His recording studio in San Francisco recorded the early San Francisco punk scene. Miller is also the founder and CEO of the Audio Institute of America, an online recording engineer school which has taught thousands of students from more than 130 countries around the world.