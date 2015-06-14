AreaItalian progressive band. Formed 1972. Disbanded 1999
Area
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74251656-ec30-4052-9386-b00b5be1b74c
Area Biography (Wikipedia)
Area - International POPular Group, most commonly known as Area or AreA, is an Italian progressive rock, jazz fusion, electronic, experimental group formed in 1972 by singer Demetrio Stratos and drummer Giulio Capiozzo. They are considered one of the most respected, innovative and important bands of the blooming 1970s Italian progressive rock scene.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Area Tracks
Sort by
Le Labbra Del Tempo
Area
Le Labbra Del Tempo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Labbra Del Tempo
Last played on
Consapevolezza
Area
Consapevolezza
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Consapevolezza
Last played on
240 Chilometri Da Smirne
Area
240 Chilometri Da Smirne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
240 Chilometri Da Smirne
Last played on
Arbeit Mach Frei
Area
Arbeit Mach Frei
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arbeit Mach Frei
Last played on
Area Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist