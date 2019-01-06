Benjamin NicholasOrganist and conductor
Benjamin Nicholas
Brightest And Best Are The Sons Of The Morning
Tewkesbury Abbey School Choir & Benjamin Nicholas
Performer
Cantata No 29, BWV.29 (Wir danken dir, Gott, wir danken dir) (Sinfonia)
Johann Sebastian Bach
In the Bleak Midwinter
Gustav Holst
Choir
And I saw a new heaven
Edgar Bainton
Choir
Nunc Dimittis: Dyson in D
Sir George Dyson
Choir
Magnificat: Dyson in D
Sir George Dyson
Choir
Psalms 57, 86
William Hine, Johnathan Battishill, Lord Mornington, Alexander Little, Tom Fetherstonhaugh, Merton College Choir & Benjamin Nicholas
Composer
Choir
Welcome Yule!
Hubert Parry
Choir
O radix Jesse
Rihards Dubra
O holy night (Minuit, chretiens)
Adolphe Adam
The Moon Bridge
Florence Price
Performer
'Justorum animae', from Three Motets Op. 38
Charles Villiers Stanford
Choir
The Magi's Gifts
Richard Allain
O Oriens
Cecilia McDowall
Alma Redemptoris Mater
Dobrinka Tabakova
Ave Verum
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Ave Regina caelorum
Judith Weir
We Were There
Rachel Portman
Performer
Skye Boat Song
Rachel Portman
Performer
Resignation
Florence Price
Poem of Praise
Florence Price
Performer
Alle die Wachsende Schatten
Johanna Müller-Hermann
Witch of the Meadow
Florence Price
Performer
Magnificat And Nunc Dimittis
Rachel Portman
Performer
Regina Caeli
Hannah Kendall
Magnificat in A
Charles Villiers Stanford
Singer
Drop down ye heavens from above
Judith Weir
Faire is the heaven
William Harris
Faire is the heaven
William Harris
Choir
Mother of God, here I stand
John Tavener
Salve Regina
Kerry Andrew
Choir
Drop down, ye heavens, from above
Judith Weir
Regina Caeli For Chorus
Hannah Kendall, Benjamin Nicholas & Merton College Oxford Choir
Composer
Choir
Alma Redemptoris Mater For Chorus
Dobrinka Tabakova
Ave Regina caelorum
Judith Weir
