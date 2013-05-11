Sestre are a Slovenian drag act that represented Slovenia at the Eurovision Song Contest 2002.

Tomaž (Marlenna), Damjan (Emperatrizz) and Srečko (Daphne) had been performing together since 2000 under the name Suspender Sisters with a classic drag queen show program. While Marlenna and Emperatrizz were known to be escorts prior to their career in music, Daphne was a student of agronomy.

In February 2002 they worked with the creative team of Dom Svobode and together they created one of the biggest and most controversial entries in Eurovision Song Contest ever. They won the Slovenian pre-selection and so represented Slovenia on Eurovision 2002 in Tallinn. The song "Samo Ljubezen" became a number-one hit.[clarification needed][citation needed]

In Tallinn they drew attention on every step and even though they finished 13th, they still became recognizable throughout Europe.

They started performing all over Europe and were invited to numerous foreign shows in Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Croatia, Italy, UK, Bosnia, Serbia, Macedonia, and Estonia. They also performed on one of the UK's most popular shows on Channel 4, Eurotrash.