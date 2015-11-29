Erynn Marshall (born c. 1977) is a Canadian old-time fiddler, ethnomusicologist, teacher, and author.

She was originally from Victoria, British Columbia and later lived in Gibsons, British Columbia. In 1998 she traveled to Toronto to pursue graduate studies at York University, graduating in 2003 with an M.A. degree in ethnomusicology. In 2006 she received an Appalachian Fellowship from Berea College in Kentucky, where studying Kentucky fiddle styles for three months. Her fiddle instructors include Melvin Wine, Lester McCumbers, Leland Hall, and Art Stamper.

She has performed with The Haints Old Time Stringband since 2007. In addition to playing, teaching, and writing about old-time music she also composes tunes. She has recorded with Eve Goldberg and Justin Rutledge.

Marshall has lived in Galax, Virginia since 2009. Since 2009 she has served as concert coordinator for the Blue Ridge Music Center.

She received a CBC Galaxie Rising Star Award in 2006 at the Edmonton Folk Music Festival. In 2008 she won the fiddle contest at the Clifftop festival in West Virginia, the first female and the first person from outside the United States to do so.