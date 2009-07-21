Throw Me the StatueFormed 2005
Throw Me the Statue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/74208a0b-8b72-4954-9aa4-b359babd39bc
Throw Me the Statue Biography (Wikipedia)
Throw Me the Statue was an American indie pop band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Throw Me the Statue Tracks
Sort by
Hi-Fi Goon
Throw Me the Statue
Hi-Fi Goon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hi-Fi Goon
Last played on
Pistols
Throw Me the Statue
Pistols
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pistols
Last played on
Throw Me the Statue Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist