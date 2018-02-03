Simon Richard Spillett (born Chesham, Buckinghamshire, November 4, 1974) is a multi-award winning English jazz tenor saxophonist.

He has won the BBC Jazz Awards Rising Star (2007), Jazz Journal's Critics' Choice album of the Year (2009), the British Jazz Awards Top Tenor Saxophonist (2011), the Services to British Jazz award (2016).

In 2017, he was leading his own quartet featuring pianist John Critchinson, bassist Alec Dankworth and drummer Clark Tracey, as well as appearing with bands led by other leaders including the Ronnie Scott's Jazz Orchestra. He also works as a guest soloist at jazz venues across the UK. (Following Critchinson's death, Robin Aspland joined the quartet on piano.) His many club and festival appearances include sold-out gigs at Ronnie Scott's and The Brecon Jazz Festival, and he has made several appearances leading his own group on BBC Radio Three.

Leading British jazz figures with whom he has worked include Sir John Dankworth, Stan Tracey, Peter King, Liane Carroll, Tina May, John Etheridge, Guy Barker, Alan Barnes and Bobby Wellins. American musicians with whom he has worked include Jon Hendricks, Bobby Shew and Monica Mancini.