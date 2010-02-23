Jagged Edge, also known as Jagged Edge UK in the United States where there is an American R&B band with the same name, were a glam metal/rock band formed in London in 1987 by Myke Gray, former guitarist of the band Dorian Gray and briefly of UFO. The band went through numerous line-up changes before a somewhat stable line-up emerged. This line-up consisted of Gray, the former Chinatown, Persian Risk and Bronz rhythm section of bassist Billy Kulke (Current Letz Zep frontman), and later Di´Anno/Killers drummer Steve Hopgood along with ex-Baby Tuckoo and Accept vocalist Rob Armitage. The band toured with Ozzy Osbourne in the UK during June and July 1988.

However, this line-up split before the band was signed to Polydor Records, and the band´s first EP, as well as the album Fuel for Your Soul, was recorded by the 1989 line-up of Gray, Swedish vocalist Matt Alfonzetti (ex-Bam Bam Boys), bassist Andy Robbins (ex-Tokyo Blade and Shogun), and Italian drummer Fabio Del Rio (who, incidentally, was a member of UFO shortly after Gray´s brief tenure). The line-up also included keyboardist Dave Rosingana who performed with Flashpoint, another rock band (not the Miami jazz ensemble).