Jagged Edge UKUK melodic rock band. Formed 1987. Disbanded 1991
Jagged Edge UK Biography (Wikipedia)
Jagged Edge, also known as Jagged Edge UK in the United States where there is an American R&B band with the same name, were a glam metal/rock band formed in London in 1987 by Myke Gray, former guitarist of the band Dorian Gray and briefly of UFO. The band went through numerous line-up changes before a somewhat stable line-up emerged. This line-up consisted of Gray, the former Chinatown, Persian Risk and Bronz rhythm section of bassist Billy Kulke (Current Letz Zep frontman), and later Di´Anno/Killers drummer Steve Hopgood along with ex-Baby Tuckoo and Accept vocalist Rob Armitage. The band toured with Ozzy Osbourne in the UK during June and July 1988.
However, this line-up split before the band was signed to Polydor Records, and the band´s first EP, as well as the album Fuel for Your Soul, was recorded by the 1989 line-up of Gray, Swedish vocalist Matt Alfonzetti (ex-Bam Bam Boys), bassist Andy Robbins (ex-Tokyo Blade and Shogun), and Italian drummer Fabio Del Rio (who, incidentally, was a member of UFO shortly after Gray´s brief tenure). The line-up also included keyboardist Dave Rosingana who performed with Flashpoint, another rock band (not the Miami jazz ensemble).
Jagged Edge UK Tracks
Sort by