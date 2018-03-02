Paul DerenneBorn 1907. Died 18 April 1988
Paul Derenne
1907
Paul Derenne Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Derenne (born René Bouvier) (1907, Rennes – 18 April 1988, Bec-Hellouin) was a French tenor whose eclectic repertoire allowed him a successful career on stage and on the concert platform.
Paul Derenne Tracks
Zefiro Torna
Claudio Monteverdi
Zefiro Torna
Zefiro Torna
Ardo E Scoprir, Ahi Lasso, Io Non Ardisco
Claudio Monteverdi
Claudio Monteverdi
Ardo E Scoprir, Ahi Lasso, Io Non Ardisco
Ardo E Scoprir, Ahi Lasso, Io Non Ardisco
Performer
Zefiro Torna (Ciaconna)
Claudio Monteverdi
Zefiro Torna (Ciaconna)
Zefiro Torna (Ciaconna)
