Aérea Negrot is a Venezuelan singer, electronic musician and remixer. She lives in Berlin, Germany. Her name is inspired by her fascination about travels and planes and her admiration for the voices of Toña La Negra and Olga Guillot. Her music is a pastiche of electronica, techno, cabaret and pop. She's also part of Hercules & Love Affair, and sings on several tracks of their second album Blue Songs. Her debut album, Arabxilla (2011), was released on BPitch Control.