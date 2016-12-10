Aérea NegrotBorn 1980
Aérea Negrot
1980
Aérea Negrot Biography (Wikipedia)
Aérea Negrot is a Venezuelan singer, electronic musician and remixer. She lives in Berlin, Germany. Her name is inspired by her fascination about travels and planes and her admiration for the voices of Toña La Negra and Olga Guillot. Her music is a pastiche of electronica, techno, cabaret and pop. She's also part of Hercules & Love Affair, and sings on several tracks of their second album Blue Songs. Her debut album, Arabxilla (2011), was released on BPitch Control.
Aérea Negrot Tracks
All I Wanna Do (Efdemin Remix)
Aérea Negrot
All I Wanna Do (Efdemin Remix)
All I Wanna Do (Efdemin Remix)
Planta Baja
Aérea Negrot
Planta Baja
Planta Baja
