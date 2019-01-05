PortraitAmerican R&B vocal group. Formed 1992
Portrait
1992
Portrait Biography (Wikipedia)
Portrait is an American R&B and hip hop vocal quartet, consisting of members Michael Angelo Saulsberry, Irving Washington III, Eric Kirkland and Philip Johnson. The quartet group's music sound was influence by the new jack swing style of the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Portrait Tracks
Here We Go Again
Portrait
Here We Go Again
Here We Go Again
Untitled
Portrait
Untitled
Untitled
Here We Go Again (Radio Edit)
Portrait
Portrait
Here We Go Again (Radio Edit)
Heres A Kiss
Portrait
Heres A Kiss
Heres A Kiss
Centre of Attraction
Somne
Somne
Centre of Attraction
Centre of Attraction
Lovin U Is Ah-Ight
Portrait
Portrait
Lovin U Is Ah-Ight
Lovin U Is Ah-Ight
Here We Go
Portrait
Here We Go
Here We Go
Don't Be Shy
Portrait
Don't Be Shy
Don't Be Shy
Portrait
Home
Home
