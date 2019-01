Portrait is an American R&B and hip hop vocal quartet, consisting of members Michael Angelo Saulsberry, Irving Washington III, Eric Kirkland and Philip Johnson. The quartet group's music sound was influence by the new jack swing style of the late 1980s and early 1990s.

