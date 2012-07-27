Stack Waddy were an English blues rock band from Timperley, Cheshire, who were active in the late 1960s and early 1970s and again in 2007. Signed to John Peel's Dandelion label, the original line-up of John Knail, Mick Stott, Stuart Banham and Steve Revel (replaced by John Groom on second album) released two albums and singles before breaking up for a while in 1973. There is supposed to be a hidden archive stored away containing several albums' more worth of studio jam sessions and rehearsals.

On 24 January 1972 (transmitted on 18 February), the band also recorded a performance for the John Peel BBC Radio 1 show, the tracks were: "Hoochie Coochie Man", "Rock Me Baby", "You Really Got Me" and "Willie the Pimp".

They have reconvened several times with their second line-up of Knail, Stott, Banham and Groom; with the last get together for the Dandelion Records biographical DVD film shoot in July 2007.