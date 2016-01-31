Theo BardSinger-songwriter based in London, UK
Theo Bard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/740d5e67-8584-43ba-a047-219c021f3c05
Theo Bard Tracks
Sort by
Time To Live
Theo Bard
Time To Live
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time To Live
Last played on
The Springtime Fool
Theo Bard
The Springtime Fool
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Springtime Fool
Last played on
Violets
Theo Bard
Violets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violets
Last played on
Born in London Town
Theo Bard
Born in London Town
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Born in London Town
Last played on
Theo Bard Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist