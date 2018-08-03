Edinburgh Festival Chorus
Edinburgh Festival Chorus
"Thanks be to God" (Elijah)
Felix Mendelssohn
Last played on
Symphony No 2 (Lobgesang)
Felix Mendelssohn
Last played on
Elijah
Felix Mendelssohn
Last played on
Gurrelieder - Part Three
Arnold Schoenberg
Last played on
The Creation [Die Schopfung] H.21.2
Joseph Haydn
Last played on
Gurrelieder (BBC SSO 2016-17 Season)
Arnold Schoenberg
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Gioachino Rossini
Last played on
Dir, Seele des Weltalls, K.429
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Elijah (Part 1: conclusion)
Felix Mendelssohn
Last played on
Grande Messe des Morts
Hector Berlioz
Last played on
Requiem
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Last played on
Symphony no. 9 in D minor Op.125 (Choral)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Last played on
Glagolitic Mass
Leos Janáček
Last played on
Sandakan Threnody
Jonathan Mills
Last played on
Symphony no. 2 in D major Op.73
Johannes Brahms
Sieben frühe Lieder (Seven Early Songs)
Alban Berg
Sinfonia da Requiem Op. 20
Benjamin Britten
The Planets (incl. Pluto)
Colin Matthews
A Sea symphony for soloists, chorus and orchestra (Symphony no.1)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Last played on
Ein Deutsches requiem Op.45
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Last played on
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Berlioz’s ‘Lélio’
Glasgow City Halls
2019-02-17T22:21:28
17
Feb
2019
Glasgow City HallsBook tickets
BBC SSO 2018-19 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Vaughan Williams’s A Sea Symphony
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2018-08-09T22:21:28
9
Aug
2018
19:30
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Haydn’s The Creation
Glasgow City Halls
2017-05-14T22:21:28
14
May
2017
Glasgow City Halls
BBC SSO 2016-17 Season: Edinburgh International Festival: Gurrelieder
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2016-08-28T22:21:28
28
Aug
2016
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
BBC SSO 2015-16 Season: Beethoven’s Missa Solemnis
City Halls
2016-03-10T22:21:28
10
Mar
2016
19:30
City Halls
Edinburgh International Festival: Opening Concert
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
2015-08-08T22:21:28
8
Aug
2015
19:30
Usher Hall, Edinburgh
