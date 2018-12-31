Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02wjfww.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/740b8198-f3be-4d81-aabd-3eccb35611a5
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra Performances & Interviews
Tracks
Sort by
Enjoy Yourself
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Enjoy Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Enjoy Yourself
Gipsy Rover
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Gipsy Rover
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Gipsy Rover
I Only Have Eyes For You
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
I Only Have Eyes For You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
I Only Have Eyes For You
Le Freak
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Le Freak
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Le Freak
Slow Train / Long Walk To DC
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Slow Train / Long Walk To DC
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Slow Train / Long Walk To DC
Mama Used To Say
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Mama Used To Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Mama Used To Say
Such A Night
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Such A Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Such A Night
Tainted Love
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Tainted Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Tainted Love
Good Times
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Good Times
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Good Times
Time Is Winding Up
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Time Is Winding Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Time Is Winding Up
When You're Smiling
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
When You're Smiling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
When You're Smiling
I'll Be There
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
I'll Be There
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
I'll Be There
Faraway Look
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Faraway Look
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Faraway Look
You Done Me Wrong
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
You Done Me Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
You Done Me Wrong
Enjoy Yourself
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Enjoy Yourself
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Enjoy Yourself
Last played on
Peace In The Valley (feat. Ruby Turner)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Peace In The Valley (feat. Ruby Turner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Peace In The Valley (feat. Ruby Turner)
Last played on
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (feat. Rumer)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (feat. Rumer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btqdv.jpglink
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive (feat. Rumer)
Last played on
Ghost At My Door
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Ghost At My Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Ghost At My Door
Last played on
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive (feat. Rico Rodriguez)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive (feat. Rico Rodriguez)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate The Positive (feat. Rico Rodriguez)
Last played on
Tuxedo Junction
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Tuxedo Junction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Tuxedo Junction
Last played on
Double O Boogie
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Double O Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Double O Boogie
Last played on
Panic Attack
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Panic Attack
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Panic Attack
Last played on
You Done Me Wrong (Live)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
You Done Me Wrong (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Bumble Boogie (Live)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Bumble Boogie (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Loveless Love (Live)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Loveless Love (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
(We're Gonna) Jump For Joy (Live)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
(We're Gonna) Jump For Joy (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
I, Is All I Ever Hear (Live)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
I, Is All I Ever Hear (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Right Left Hand (Live)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Right Left Hand (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Double O'Boogie (Live)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Double O'Boogie (Live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Say Hello, Wave Goodbye
Marc Almond
Say Hello, Wave Goodbye
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqldf.jpglink
Say Hello, Wave Goodbye
Last played on
A String Of Pearls
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
A String Of Pearls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
A String Of Pearls
Last played on
See Line Woman (feat. Laura Mvula)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
See Line Woman (feat. Laura Mvula)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
See Line Woman (feat. Laura Mvula)
Last played on
Be My Guest
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Be My Guest
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Be My Guest
Last played on
Blowin' in the Wind (feat. Ruby Turner)
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Blowin' in the Wind (feat. Ruby Turner)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
Blowin' in the Wind (feat. Ruby Turner)
Last played on
The Weight
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
The Weight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wjfww.jpglink
The Weight
Last played on
Playlists featuring Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Upcoming Events
16
May
2019
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Grand Hall, Scarborough Spa, York, UK
19
May
2019
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra, Jools Holland
Warwick Arts Centre, Coventry, UK
15
Jun
2019
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Down Hall Hotel & Spa, Chelmsford, UK
11
Jul
2019
Jools Holland & His Rhythm & Blues Orchestra
Kew Gardens, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e656q9
Royal Albert Hall
2017-09-01T22:30:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wyljl.jpg
1
Sep
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 65: Stax Records: 50 Years of Soul
Royal Albert Hall
Glastonbury: 2017
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ec584f/acts/a6jcv2
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-24T22:30:42
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p056v6gr.jpg
24
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
13:15
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"The show nearly got taken off the air!"
-
Sir Tom Jones in conversation with Michael Ball
-
Playing the dhol for The Queen... with Sir Tom Jones!
-
"Singers need to move around in different areas musically" - Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson share tips on winning The Voice
-
Jools Holland & José Feliciano perform Light My Fire by the Doors
-
Jools Holland & José Feliciano perform Feliz Navidad
-
Jools Holland: "I've worshipped Jose since I first heard him on the radio."
-
Heartache & Heartbreak Trunk of Funk
-
Why Later... with Jools Holland has lasted 25 years
-
Dave Grohl talks to Jools Holland - Later 25 live at the Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist