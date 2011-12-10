Gracie AllenBorn 26 July 1895. Died 27 August 1964
Gracie Allen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1895-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7409fb36-ad74-428b-a542-50e1ee9336dc
Gracie Allen Biography (Wikipedia)
Grace Ethel Cecile Rosalie Allen (July 26, 1895 – August 27, 1964) was an American vaudevillian and comedienne who became internationally famous as the zany partner and comic foil of husband George Burns, her straight man appearing with her on radio, television and film as the duo Burns and Allen.
For her contributions to the television industry, Gracie Allen was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 6672 Hollywood Boulevard, while she and Burns were inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988.
Co-star Bea Benaderet said of Allen in 1966: "She was probably one of the greatest actresses of our time."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gracie Allen Tracks
Sort by
Stiff Upper Lip
Gracie Allen
Stiff Upper Lip
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stiff Upper Lip
Last played on
Snug As A Bug In A Rug
Gracie Allen
Snug As A Bug In A Rug
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gracie Allen Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist