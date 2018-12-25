Terry ScottComedian. Born 4 May 1927. Died 26 July 1994
Terry Scott
1927-05-04
Terry Scott Biography (Wikipedia)
Owen John "Terry" Scott (4 May 1927 – 26 July 1994) was an English actor and comedian who appeared in seven Carry On films. He also appeared in BBC1's domestic sitcom Terry and June with June Whitfield.
My Brother
Last played on
I Like Birds
Last played on
My Brother (excerpt)
Last played on
