Pablo Moses (born Pablo Henry, 28 June 1948, Manchester, Jamaica) is a roots reggae vocalist.

Moses got his start in music performing with informal school bands. He and Don Prendes formed a group and entered talent shows, performing under the name, "The Canaries". Moses released a number of records over several decades, but he is best known for his debut, 1975's Revolutionary Dream, produced by Geoffrey Chung, which included "I Man A Grasshopper", engineered at The Black Ark by Lee "Scratch" Perry. His 1980 follow up, A Song, was well received by his fans and music critics. Also well received was the single "Ready, Aim, Fire" off his 1983 album "In The Future".