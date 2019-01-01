Lauren ChristyBorn 18 September 1968
Lauren Christy
1968-09-18
Lauren Christy Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Christy (born 19 November 1967) is an English singer, songwriter and record producer. Originally a solo artist, she found success as part of the writing production trio The Matrix. The Matrix received numerous Grammy nominations, through which Christy became the sixth woman to be nominated for a Grammy producer award.
Lauren Christy Tracks
Lauren Christy Links
Similar Artists
