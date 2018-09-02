Clark BeckhamAmerican Idol. Born 15 May 1992
Clark Beckham
1992-05-15
Clark Beckham Biography (Wikipedia)
Clark Beckham (born May 15, 1992)[citation needed] is an American singer, songwriter and musician. He finished as the runner-up on the fourteenth season of American Idol.
Clark Beckham Tracks
Never Gonna Give You Up
Never Gonna Give You Up
