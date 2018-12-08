Ten Years AfterFormed 1967
Ten Years After
1967
Ten Years After Biography (Wikipedia)
Ten Years After are a British blues rock band, most popular in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Between 1968 and 1973, Ten Years After scored eight Top 40 albums on the UK Albums Chart. In addition they had twelve albums enter the US Billboard 200, and are best known for tracks such as "I'm Going Home", "Hear Me Calling", "I'd Love to Change the World" and "Love Like a Man". Their musical style consisted of blues rock and hard rock.
Ten Years After Tracks
I'd Love To Change the World
I'd Love To Change the World
I'm Going Home
I'm Going Home
Love Like A Man
Love Like A Man
Hear Me Calling (Radio 1 Session 13 Dec 1968)
I'm Going Home (Radio 1 Session 13 Dec 1968)
Silverspoon Lady
Silverspoon Lady
Nowhere To Run
Nowhere To Run
I'm Going Home - Live at Woodstock
Hear Me Calling
Hear Me Calling
I Can't Keep From Crying Sometimes
I Can't Keep From Crying Sometimes
I Don't Know That You Don't Know My Name
Bad Scene
Bad Scene
I'd Love To Change The World
Love Like A Man (feat. er)
Love Like A Man (feat. er)
My Baby Left Me
My Baby Left Me
Woman Trouble (Radio 1 Session 13 Dec 1968)
Crossroads (Radio 1 Session 13 Dec 1968)
Me And My Baby
Me And My Baby
Choo Choo Mama
Choo Choo Mama
GOIN' BACK TO BIRMINGHAM
GOIN' BACK TO BIRMINGHAM
Portable People
Portable People
Circles
Circles
Feel It For Me
Feel It For Me
I'm Going Home (Live)
I'm Going Home (Live)
