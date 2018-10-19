Ralph Di Stasio, better known by his stage name Avery Storm, is an American singer.

Di Stasio grew up in a working-class Italian-American family in New Jersey. After high school, he moved to New York City and signed to Timbaland's record label Beat Club in 2001 as "Avery Storm" after joining an independent production company.

In 2005, Di Stasio was signed to the record label Derrty Entertainment, owned by rapper Nelly. Storm previously performed on Nelly's album Suit in 2004. Storm appeared on the charting hip hop singles "Nasty Girl", a posthumous single of The Notorious B.I.G. that included Nelly, P. Diddy, and Jagged Edge, and "Here I Am" by Rick Ross, another single that featured Nelly. Shotgun Love is the title of Storm's upcoming debut album, for which Storm has recorded 300 tracks., while Audiobiography is the title of Avery's EP produced by the Italian team The Ceasars in 2014.