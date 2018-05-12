Elina NechayevaEstonian soprano. Born 10 November 1991
Elina Nechayeva
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p063946l.jpg
1991-11-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73f4f1fe-a7bc-4946-a52c-3367ef6d3a81
Elina Nechayeva Biography (Wikipedia)
Elina Nechayeva (Estonian: Elina Netšajeva; born 10 November 1991) is an Estonian soprano. She represented Estonia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal, with the song "La forza".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Elina Nechayeva Performances & Interviews
Elina Nechayeva Tracks
Sort by
La Forza (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
Elina Nechayeva
La Forza (Eurovision Song Contest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0665dvx.jpglink
La Forza
Elina Nechayeva
La Forza
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0665dpq.jpglink
La Forza
Last played on
Back to artist