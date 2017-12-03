EmteeSouth African rapper. Born 15 September 1992
Emtee
1992-09-15
Emtee Biography (Wikipedia)
Mthembeni Ndevu (born 15 September 1992), better known by his stage name Emtee, is a South African rapper. He is best known for his debut hit single, "Roll Up". Emtee is currently signed to Ambitiouz Entertainment, a South African independent record label. His debut album Avery was certified platinum by RISA on 1 July 2016.
Emtee Tracks
Roll Up (Re-up)
Emtee
Roll Up (Re-up)
Roll Up (Re-up)
Kuze Kuze
Fifi Cooper
Kuze Kuze
Kuze Kuze
Ameni (feat. Emtee, A-reece, Sjava, Saudi & Fifi Cooper)
Miss Pru
Ameni (feat. Emtee, A-reece, Sjava, Saudi & Fifi Cooper)
Ameni (feat. Emtee, A-reece, Sjava, Saudi & Fifi Cooper)
Performer
Roll Up (RE-UP) (feat. Wizkid)
Emtee
Roll Up (RE-UP) (feat. Wizkid)
Roll Up (RE-UP) (feat. Wizkid)
Pearl Thusi
Emtee
Pearl Thusi
Pearl Thusi
Roll Up
Emtee
Roll Up
Roll Up
Performer
