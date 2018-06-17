Danielle Nicole
Danielle Nicole
Danielle Nicole
Danielle Nicole (born Danielle Nicole Schnebelen) is an American blues/soul musician from Kansas City, Missouri, United States. Her self-titled solo debut EP was released March 10, 2015 on Concord Records. The self-titled EP features Grammy Award-winning producer-guitarist Anders Osborne, Galactic's co-founding drummer Stanton Moore and keyboardist Mike Sedovic. On February 25, 2015, American Blues Scene premiered the track "Didn't Do You No Good" off the new EP.
Pusher Man
Pusher Man
Pusher Man
Poison The Well
Poison The Well
Poison The Well
Take It All
Take It All
Take It All
