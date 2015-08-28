Ernest CharlesBorn 21 November 1895. Died 16 April 1984
Ernest Charles Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Charles (Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 21, 1895 – Beverly Hills, California, April 16, 1984) was an American composer of art songs.
Ernest Charles Tracks
When I Have Sung My Songs
When I Have Sung My Songs
When I Have Sung My Songs
When I have sung my songs to you
When I have sung my songs to you
When I have sung my songs to you
Ernest Charles Links
