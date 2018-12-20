Sister Nancy, aka Muma Nancy, real name Ophlin Russell, (born on 2 January 1962) is a Jamaican dancehall DJ and singer. She is known to the world as the first female dancehall DJ and was described as being a "dominating female voice for over two decades" on the dancehall scene. One of her most famous songs is "Bam Bam", labeled as a "well-known reggae anthem" by BBC and a "classic" by The Observer.