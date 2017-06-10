Mr. Bird
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/73ee3ed6-c666-488d-a1d9-7e84a691a5c3
Mr. Bird Tracks
Sort by
Rich Man Poor Man
Mr. Bird
Rich Man Poor Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rich Man Poor Man
Performer
Last played on
Where Did The Party Go (Ashley Beedle's North Street Remix)
Mr. Bird
Where Did The Party Go (Ashley Beedle's North Street Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save Me (feat. Greg Blackman)
Mr. Bird
Save Me (feat. Greg Blackman)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Save Me (feat. Greg Blackman)
Last played on
Over & Over
Mr. Bird
Over & Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over & Over
Last played on
Strange
Patawawa
Strange
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange
Last played on
Octopus Blues
Mr. Bird
Octopus Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Octopus Blues
Last played on
Funky Honey
Mr. Bird
Funky Honey
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Funky Honey
Last played on
Strange (feat. Mr. Bird)
Patawawa
Strange (feat. Mr. Bird)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange (feat. Mr. Bird)
Strange (Mr Bird remix)
Patawawa & Mr. Bird
Strange (Mr Bird remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange (Mr Bird remix)
Performer
Last played on
Salt Hill & Sugar
Mr. Bird
Salt Hill & Sugar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salt Hill & Sugar
Last played on
Dr B's $ Bills (Smoove remix)
Mr. Bird
Dr B's $ Bills (Smoove remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mr. Bird Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist