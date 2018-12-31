Mason (born 17 January 1980; Iason Chronis) is the stage name of Dutch music DJ & producer. He had a number one on the UK Dance Chart in 2007 with his track "Exceeder". Exceeder had originally been an instrumental and had received a vinyl only release in the UK in 2006. The new version of the track, "Perfect (Exceeder)", featured vocals from Princess Superstar and reached number 3 on the national British chart in January 2007. The track was a big hit in many countries worldwide. He also had pop chart success in the Netherlands and Belgium with his song "Runaway", which was a modern version of "Runaway" by Eruption, and with "Boadicea", featuring Róisín Murphy.

Mason has released music on numerous electronic music labels, such as Great Stuff Recordings and Fool's Gold Records, and remixed artists such as Moby, Jack Garrett, Steve Aoki, Hadouken, Don Diablo, Mat Zo, 2Unlimited, Mylo, Worthy, Tommy Trash, Martin Solveig, Robyn and Gabriella Cilmi.

Mason plays live shows as well as DJ sets and has performed at festivals such as Sensation White, Dance Valley, Tomorrowland, Nature One, Creamfields, Global Gathering and clubs such as Fabric, Ministry Of Sound, Green Valley, Space Ibiza, Zouk, Octagon, Air and many others in more than 50 countries around the world. Mason is the organiser behind several parties throughout the Netherlands, including the Animal Language Kafe Rave and Avondwinkel at Club Nyx in Amsterdam. He is also on the members board of Buma/Stemra.